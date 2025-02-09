Telford & Wrekin Council celebrates ‘Good’ CQC rating

Adult Social Care bosses at Telford & Wrekin Council have committed to delivering “innovative and exceptional” services as the Authority works to build on its ‘Good’ rating by the recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) assessment.

Staff from the Adult Social Care team are pictured with cabinet members. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

A summary report of the successes will go before a meeting of the Council’s Cabinet next week. The report will also feature progress on the CQC Continuous Improvement Plan and showcase the continued work towards an even higher quality of Adult Social Care across the borough.

The CQC achievement underlines the Council’s unwavering dedication to community support and the continuous enhancement of services and initiatives to better serve its residents.

The report highlights key areas where Telford & Wrekin have excelled. A notable mention was made of the “assessments [that] were conducted professionally by staff, using strength-based approaches and focused on whole-family support to ensure people could maintain their independence and live at home for longer.” This approach not only empowers individuals but also strengthens family units, reinforcing the Council’s commitment to holistic, preventative care.

Moreover, the report praised the Council’s “innovative approaches to co-production, engagement, and inclusion,” which have been seamlessly integrated into Local Authority processes. These initiatives are further supported by strategic board structures that engage those with lived experiences to make sure services reflect the people using them, and a staff culture that champions inclusivity and community involvement.

The Council’s Continuous Improvement Plan, which was already in motion prior to the CQC assessment, has been reaffirmed as a vital framework for future action. This plan includes a focus on reducing waiting times and enhancing the uptake of Direct Payments. It also aims to build on the diverse representation across our co-production groups and boards, and a continued focus on safeguarding, the Mental Capacity Act (MCA), and Deprivation of Liberties (DoLS).

In addition, the Council is committed to improving communication with those in receipt of care and support services, along with their families and carers. Further development of the care market and an emphasis on employment opportunities for individuals with learning disabilities in the Borough remain key priorities.

Councillor Paul Watling, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care & Health Systems, stated: “Our ‘Good’ rating from the CQC is a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved in providing care and support services.

“We believe in partnership, innovation, and in our community. We know that by working together we can excel and offer the best possible social care for our residents accessing them.

“Whilst the ‘Good’ rating is as high a rating as any authority has received under the new inspection framework, we want to continue innovative and exceptional services for the people of Telford and Wrekin and achieve great outcomes.”

This report and the Council’s forward-looking initiatives will got to Cabinet on Thursday 13 February 2025 and reaffirms Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to delivering top-tier services and fostering an environment where every resident can live and age well.