Telford Tigers move into playoff places

Autocraft Telford Tigers travelled to Slough on Saturday for the first of back to back games against the Bees who were sat bottom of the league table.

With Tigers completing a much needed four point weekend last week, they needed another similar haul from this weekend to maintain their chase for the final play off place currently held by eighth placed Solway Sharks.

Tigers scored the only goal of the opening period with import forwards Eric Henderson and David Thomson combining to give the visitors the lead. Henderson sent a pass from the right circle to Thomson who controlled the puck and dispatched it past Max Wright in the Bees’ goal.

- Advertisement -

Telford gained a little good fortune when a shot from distance beat Brad Day but hit the post and was cleared off the line.

Six minutes into the second period the lead was doubled. Scott McKenzie did brilliantly to keep an attempted clearance in the Bees’ defensive zone and then passed to the unmarked Fin Howells in the slot. Howells sent the puck past Wright to put Tigers two goals ahead.

With five minutes of the period left, McKenzie and Howells combined again to score a third goal. McKenzie’s shot towards goal was tipped by Howells past Wright.

But Bees hit back within minute to finally get on the scoreboard. Liam Morris scored after deflecting a shot from by the benches to give the hosts a lifeline.

Tigers scored almost immediately from the restart to restore the three goal lead. Adam Harding sent Henderson in on goal and Henderson picked out the top left hand corner of the goal with a superb wrist shot.

Bees scored the final goal of the second period whilst on the power play. Joe Aston was serving a charging penalty when Dominik Gabaj beat Day with a shot from distance.

Telford were able to add to their lead within the first five minutes of the third period. Rhodes Mitchell-King sent a shot towards goal which was expertly redirected by McKenzie into the net.

For much of the remainder of the game Tigers were in control and ran down the clock. A late goal by Gabaj made the contest closer than it should have been but Telford were deserved winners at the final buzzer.

With Solway losing a close contest to Swindon, Tigers move up to eighth place although the Sharks have a game in hand.

Final Score: Berkshire Bees 3 Autocraft Telford Tigers 5.

Scorers: David Thomson, Fin Howells (2), Eric Henderson and Scott McKenzie.

Man of the match: David Thomson.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “An important two points tonight.

“We scored some well worked goals and timely goals, the first off a face off play, two good finishes from Hendo (Henderson) and Fin (Howells) then two pucks to the net that get redirected.

“Our power play has to be more clinical and give us an advantage on the score board and once again we concede on the penalty kill which is frustrating. Special teams are so important and ours are currently not at the level we require. We have another big game tomorrow in the reverse fixture.”