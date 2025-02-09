Shrewsbury park and ride set to run more frequently

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet will next week be asked to agree on improvements to Shrewsbury park and ride service – with buses running run every 12 minutes, rather than every 20 minutes as at present.

A Shrewsbury Park and Ride bus. Photo: Shropshire Council

If the plans are approved, the improvements could come into effect as early as June this year and would apply to buses operating from all three of Shrewsbury’s park and ride sites – Harlescott, Meole Brace and Oxon.

The increased frequency will be funded from the allocation of Government bus improvement funding for 2025/26 that has been awarded to Shropshire Council. The money will also be spent on improvements to other bus services and infrastructure across the county, with details set to be announced soon.

In Shropshire Council’s recent budget consultation people were asked if they supported suspending the park and ride service to save money, or increasing the frequency to help increase user numbers and income. Many people said they would like to see an improved service.

The recommendation is included in a report summarising the outcome of the budget consultation – a report that is also going to the council’s transformation scrutiny committee on 11 February 2025.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s deputy Leader and Cabinet member with responsibility for public transport, said:

“I’m pleased that people who responded to the consultation supported the continuation of the park and ride service, and acknowledge the need for improvements to encourage more people to use it.

“Increasing the frequency of buses to one every 12 minutes – or five an hour – will mean a better, more reliable service and one that we hope people will use and support.

“Park and ride really is a great way to travel in and out of Shrewsbury. By using park and ride you won’t have the worry of finding or paying for a parking space, and will help to keep the town centre free of congestion and unnecessary traffic.”

Meanwhile, the current special offer of £1 return from all three park and ride sites will end on 31 March 2025 as planned.