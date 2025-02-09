North Shropshire MP raises shocking county wait times for radiotherapy

Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has called on the Government to take urgent action to address unacceptable disparities in radiotherapy access across the country.

Helen Morgan MP pictured at Whitchurch Hospital

Speaking in a Westminster Hall debate on radiotherapy accessibility, held on World Cancer Day, Helen highlighted the stark regional inequalities that are affecting cancer patients’ chances of survival.

NHS data shows that in 2022, the West Midlands recorded over 150,000 radiotherapy attendances—the highest of any region. Despite this, hospitals in areas such as Shrewsbury and Telford have some of the worst waiting times, leaving patients facing unacceptable delays for life-saving treatment.

At the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Hospital Trust, just over half of patients requiring radiotherapy met the 62-day treatment standard in September 2024, far below the national target of 85%.

These figures highlight a growing crisis in cancer care, with significant regional inequalities meaning that where a person lives can determine the speed and quality of their treatment.

Helen – the Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Health and Care – stressed the urgent need for Government intervention to ensure all patients, regardless of their postcode, receive the care they need in a timely manner.

Helen also met representatives of major UK cancer charities this week as she showed her support for the Rare Cancer Bill.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“In so many areas of NHS care, the time you have to wait and the quality of care that you receive depends hugely on where you happen to live. This has to change. I hope the Government makes this one of its urgent missions.

“People’s chances of surviving shouldn’t depend on their postcode.

“NHS data shows that the West Midlands had over 150,000 radiotherapy attendances in 2022, the most recent data, and we’ve got available. That’s the highest of all regions. Yet hospitals like Shrewsbury and Telford in my constituency have had some of the worst waiting times.

“In September 2024, at the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Trust, only half, just over half of patients requiring radiotherapy met the 62 day treatment standard. The target for treatment is 85%.

“Now, it’s important to acknowledge that at Shrewsbury Telford Hospital Trust, that situation is improving and I welcome that. And it’s been impacted by the staff shortages that many members have outlined during the debate today. But the impact on people isn’t just about numbers and statistics, it’s about the impact on their lives.”