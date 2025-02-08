Telford man convicted for fraudulent claims

A Telford man has pleaded guilty to fraud after claiming for child transport, despite the child leaving his care in May 2023.

Christopher Brookes, 42, from Oakengates claimed more than £9,500 in public funds for his child’s transport to school, misusing the personal budget allowance and failing to notify the council that the child no longer lived in Telford and Wrekin.

An investigation by the council’s Investigation team, showed that Brookes knowingly received and misused the funds. Evidence from bank accounts show that he spent the money on personal expenses including online betting and transfers to a third party.

Mr Brookes was invited to a voluntary interview at the council’s offices; however, he failed to attend.

He was sentenced on February 3 at Telford Magistrates Court to four months in prison and ordered to repay the full amount along with costs and a victim surcharge.

Councillor Richard Overton, (Lab) Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement said: “This conviction serves as a reminder of the importance of honesty and integrity in all dealings with public funds.

“Telford & Wrekin Council remains committed to tackling fraud and protecting public resources for the benefit of the community.

“The investigations team will continue to take robust action against those who seek to exploit public services for personal gain.”