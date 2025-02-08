Mark Wilson honoured and excited by his new role as Tennis Shropshire chair

Mark Wilson says he is honoured and excited to be Tennis Shropshire’s new chair.

Mark Wilson, the new chair of Tennis Shropshire, with Fiona Jones, his predecessor in the role

Mark has stepped up from vice-chair to lead the organisation after Fiona Jones completed her three-year term as chair.

“I’m very excited,” said Mark, whose appointment was confirmed at Tennis Shropshire’s AGM last week. “It’s a great honour to be nominated and then approved to be the chair of a county that has achieved so much, both through its leadership team and also through the grassroots.

- Advertisement -

“For quite a small, rural county, there’s some very big boots to fill in this role when you look at some of my predecessors, like Fiona, Simon Jones, Bob Kerr and Cathie Sabin.

“What I’m looking forward to most is how we can expand the involvement in tennis at all levels across Shropshire.

“There are 36 clubs in the county. I’m looking forward to meeting the people who play at and who run those clubs, getting to know them and the volunteers who are doing so much for tennis across the county.”

Mark, who is originally from Burnley in Lancashire, moved to north Shropshire from Derbyshire five years ago after a long career working in IT, leading technical and project teams all over the globe.

On relocating to the county, he quickly became involved with Wem Tennis Club, with an invitation to become a Tennis Shropshire trustee soon following.

He said: “I’ve been involved in tennis since I was 12 and actually involved in the management of tennis since I was 16 when I took up the treasurer’s role at my local cub in Lancashire.

“I moved to Shropshire, near Wem, and joined the local club. Within the first year, I was asked to join the committee and then became vice-chair. Fiona then offered me the role of vice-chair of Tennis Shropshire.

“I’ve been very fortunate since I am retired, so that’s given me the opportunity to put my time into the organisation and running of tennis, as well as finding time to play as well.

“Tennis has given me a huge amount over the years, so I’m now very pleased to be in a position to give something back.”

Fiona added Mark will be an excellent chair for Tennis Shropshire: “He’s going to be absolutely terrific,” she said. “Mark has a lot of experience of grassroots tennis. He’s a hugely enthusiastic tennis player and I know he’s going to bring a lot of energy and fresh thinking to the role, which will be really beneficial for the county.”

Reflecting on her three-year term as chair, Fiona said: “It’s been a privilege to have been chair. I have met a lot of people I wouldn’t have otherwise had the chance to, so I really appreciate that, and it’s been lovely to visit clubs around the county.

“There’s so many people who do so much for tennis in Shropshire, so I’ve enjoyed getting to know them and seeing what happens at different Shropshire clubs.

“My three years as chair have gone so quickly. The opening of the Cathie Sabin Tennis Centre in Shrewsbury during that time has been a real highlight.

“It’s great to see the centre being used by so many different community groups and organisations, bringing tennis to people who might not have previously thought about picking up a racket.”

Fiona now turns her focus to her new position of LTA councillor for Shropshire after succeeding Simon Jones, also her predecessor as Tennis Shropshire chair, in the role.

“It will be a privilege to be councillor,” she added. “I will be doing my best to make sure I represent the county as well as I can on the LTA Council.

“Simon put in so much time, energy and effort throughout his many years with Tennis Shropshire, and we will always be very grateful for everything he has done for the county during his time as vice-chair, chair and councillor.”

Tennis Shropshire also has a new president, with Keith Smith MBE handing over the reins to Merill Holt.

Fiona said: “Keith has had such a long association with tennis as a player, captain, coach and president. He’s been involved since 1962, so over 60 years, and we thank him for all he has done – a stalwart of Tennis Shropshire. Although he has now stood down, we hope to see him at county events for many years to come.

“We are delighted that Merill, who is the chair at Shifnal Tennis Club, has now agreed to be president. Merill has volunteered with both her club and the county for many years and it’s great to be able to pay tribute to that by asking her to become our president.”

Tennis Shropshire is also seeking a new secretary after Sharon Parrish stood down.

“A huge thank you to Sharon for looking after us so well during the eight years she’s been in the post,” added Fiona. “We are looking to now recruit someone to replace Sharon and build on her excellent work.”