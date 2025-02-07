Wem man handed Criminal Behaviour Order

A man from Wem has been given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), which means he cannot enter certain areas of Wem and Whitchurch including shops.

Arron Bate, of no fixed abode, was given the CBO at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The order means the 32-year-old is banned from entering the area of Isherwoods Way, as well as the following shops:

- Advertisement -

– Tesco on White Lion Meadow, Wem

– The Factory Shop on Green End, Whitchurch

– Morrisons Daily on Wrexham Road, Whitchurch

Bate’s CBO is due to run until February 2028. If he fails to comply with the order, which was requested by the Wem Safer Neighbourhood Team, Bate could face up to five years in prison.

A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals. The powers to issue a CBO are contained in the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, where behaviour has found to have caused alarm, distress or harassment.

Sergeant Liam Heathcote, from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “The behaviour shown by Bate over a period of time has been unacceptable and has had a negative impact on a lot of people within the local community.

“I am glad that the court has issued this order which I hope will curb Bate’s behaviour, and help to protect the people in the north of Shropshire.”