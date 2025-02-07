Uniform scheme launches in Shifnal

A new venture which is helping parents with the cost of school uniforms has been launched in Shifnal.

Pictured from left, Councillor Zoe Turner of Shifnal Town Council, Catherine Rogers of St Andrew’s Church and Jannene Dunkerley of Wood’s the Cleaners

The ‘Uniforms Together’ project takes in and redistributes uniforms from a range of schools and youth organisations.

Donations of used – but in good condition – uniforms can now be dropped off at St Andrew’s Church on Fridays from 10:30am to 2:30pm or to at Wood’s the Cleaners in the town centre, who have offered to clean all the items.

Donations of uniforms are accepted from Idsall High School, St Andrews C of E School, Shifnal Primary and Sheriffhales County Primary, as well as from Rainbows, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Brownies and Guides.

Councillor Zoe Turner of Shifnal Town Council, who is leading the scheme, explained: “The Uniforms Together project is something I’ve wanted to get off the ground for a while and it’s fantastic that St Andrews Church are helping to push this forward.

“It is a way of mitigating costs for parents, raising funds for the church’s toddler group and is a fabulous way to be sustainable and reduce our carbon footstep by reusing what is already available.

“It has a had a fantastic first week with donations already coming in to both St Andrews and Wood’s the Cleaners. We are so lucky in Shifnal to have such a supportive community and we’re very grateful to Adam Cawley and the team at Wood’s The Cleaners who have offered to clean and dry all the donations that come in.

“I’m hoping it goes well enough that we continue to recycle uniforms every July and April going forward with an expansion into prom dresses and suits next year too.”

The items will be available, for a suggested donation of £1, at an event at St Andrews Church on April 11 from 2pm to 4pm and a craft fair on April 12 from 11am to 4pm.

Catherine Rogers of St Andrew’s Church, said that uniforms created a sense of belonging and identity, but sometimes costs could be prohibitive.

“Children also grow so fast, outgrowing their uniform long before it is worn out. Whilst much more budget friendly, Uniforms Together has the added benefit of reducing and reusing, so a win win all round!”

Sally Themans of Love Shifnal, added: “This is another fantastic demonstration of the town’s amazing community working together on a really worthwhile initiative. We are sure it will be a big success.”