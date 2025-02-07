Opening date for new library location in Whitchurch confirmed

Shropshire Council has announced the date Whitchurch’s new library premises will open to the public at Unit C, St Mary’s Arcade.

The library will open for visitors on Thursdays and Fridays in the first instance, from Thursday 13 February, with longer opening hours expected from March.

Whitchurch library was closed when RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) was identified in part of The Civic Centre complex in 2023.

Since then, interim library arrangements have been in place in The Civic Centre sports hall, in the form of a book pick-up and drop off service.

St. Mary’s Arcade, previously a Woolworths store, is now a modern and accessible arcade featuring a variety of retail units, well located in the town centre.

Shropshire Council says that Unit C is a temporary solution whilst it continues to explore options for a permanent library location, alongside considerations for the future of the civic centre.

Cllr Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet Member for culture, leisure and digital, said:

“We are in the final stages of setting up the new library space in St Mary’s Arcade and are greatly looking forward to welcoming visitors from the middle of February. Thank you to the Whitchurch library staff for keeping the service going at the sports hall, and for Whitchurch residents who have been supportive whilst the search was underway.”

Local Councillors for Whitchurch said in a joint statement:

“We would like to thank the whole team involved with getting a library back in our town. Our residents will be really pleased that this valuable resource will back on the high street once again, the driver we have all been working towards.”