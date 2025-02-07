New Shrewsbury to London rail service approved

A new direct rail service connecting Shrewsbury with London has received formal backing from the Department for Transport, with the expectation that the service could be running by the spring.

Shrewsbury Railway Station. Photo: Network Rail

The announcement has been hailed as a major boost for the town, promising to transform Shrewsbury into a key economic hub.

Shrewsbury’s MP, Julia Buckley, has been a driving force behind the initiative and expressed her delight at the DfT’s approval of the application submitted by Alstom Engineering and Services.

“This means Shrewsbury is well and truly open for business,” she declared, emphasising the positive impact the new line will have on the town’s economy.

The project now moves to the next stage, a Network Rail assessment regarding access into London Euston. However, with expectations of full approval in time for the May-December timetable, additional services are anticipated later this year.

The MP highlighted the long-standing challenges faced by businesses and passengers travelling between Shrewsbury and London. “For far too long there’s been a problem for business people and passengers generally getting from Shrewsbury to London,” she explained. “I took action and got into serious negotiations with the principal players. This new service is the result.”

Darren Horley, Mobilisation Director for Alstom Engineering and Services, acknowledged Buckley’s crucial role in securing the DfT’s support. In a letter to the MP, he wrote, “This would not have been possible without your support. On behalf of Alstom and SLC Rail, I’d like to thank you again for helping us raise the economic and environmental benefits of our application.”

Buckley emphasised the collaborative effort that led to this achievement, noting the support from the local council and Big Town Plan partners, as well as her own direct advocacy with the Office of Rail and Road and government ministers.

“Finally, we are getting Shrewsbury moving,” Buckley concluded. “We will become the vital economic hub between Wales and London, helping residents, business and tourists. Shrewsbury is open for business.”