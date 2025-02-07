Market Drayton resident honoured with British Citizen Award

A Market Drayton man has received the prestigious British Citizen Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to society.

Pictured at the awards are presenter Matt Allwright, Thomas McGeever and Dame Mary Perkins

Thomas McGeever was among 26 exceptional individuals who received a coveted BCA Medal of Honour for Service to Community (BCAc). Recipients are entitled to use the post-nominals to commemorate their achievements.

Tom has committed his time, knowledge and passion into countless community projects within the West Midlands for the past 12 years. Always striving to make an impact and generate meaningful change to community groups, most of which are hard to reach, has enabled Tom to engage 40,000 young people away from crime and back into education, training or employment.

With a professional background of lecturing and educational management, delivering focused community projects to engage and inspire young people has become a life passion and one which enables him to coach community members and peers, and also to support those in need. Ultimately, enthusing others to realise the opportunities that are available to them and strive forward with a clear plan to achieve change.

He has dedicated many hours to his West Midlands community, where he strongly advocates trying to create improvements ‘for the sake of humanity’. Additionally, Tom has also been appointed as the Deputy Chair for West Midlands Crimestoppers, which provides him with a different opportunity to have a positive impact on those involved in anti-social behaviour and low-level criminal activities.

Tom was presented with the BCA Medal of Honour by Dame Mary Perkins, BCA Patron and founder of sponsors, Specsavers who said: “This year’s medallists all have heart-warming and life-affirming stories of selflessly supporting their communities. Every single one is an inspiration to us all.

“Hearing the huge difference they make to the lives of others is one of the many reasons Specsavers is so proud and humbled to support the British Citizen Awards and play our small part in honouring these unsung heroes of British society.”

The presentation was hosted by TV presenter Matt Allwright, and attended by BCA patrons, Dame Mary Perkins, founder of Specsavers, supporters from sponsors One Stop, Specsavers, Places for People, Wates and Novus Solutions as well as peer host The Rt Hon Lord Dholakia. Following the ceremony, medallists enjoyed an Open Top Lap of Honour tour provided by Big Bus London.