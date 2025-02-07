3.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, February 7, 2025
- Advertisement -

Four arrested in Shropshire over £80m cocaine haul

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Four men have been arrested and a huge haul of cocaine worth £80m recovered in Shropshire as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.

Drugs laid out Merrington
Drugs laid out Merrington

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday following the recovery of 847.5 kilos of the Class A drug.

The men aged in their 30s, 40s, and 60s, were arrested in an NCA strike at an address in Merrington. They were released on bail.

- Advertisement -

The NCA investigation was launched after Border Force searched a shipping container on 23 December last year at Tilbury Docks in Essex.

Inside was a coverload of shea butter, but secreted under it were the blocks of cocaine which all had markings at the top and bottom, including Polo Ralph Lauren logos, a Cessna logo and a Star of David.

West Mercia Police provided support to the NCA arrests and searches.

A woman in her 40s was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering and released under investigation.

David Phillips, NCA operations manager, said:

“The NCA works tirelessly with partners at home and abroad to protect the public from the threat of Class A drugs which cause devastation to communities across the UK.

“This is a very significant haul of cocaine and its seizure will cause big losses to the organised crime group behind its importation.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP