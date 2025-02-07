Four arrested in Shropshire over £80m cocaine haul

Four men have been arrested and a huge haul of cocaine worth £80m recovered in Shropshire as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.
The suspects were arrested on Wednesday following the recovery of 847.5 kilos of the Class A drug.
The men aged in their 30s, 40s, and 60s, were arrested in an NCA strike at an address in Merrington. They were released on bail.
The NCA investigation was launched after Border Force searched a shipping container on 23 December last year at Tilbury Docks in Essex.
Inside was a coverload of shea butter, but secreted under it were the blocks of cocaine which all had markings at the top and bottom, including Polo Ralph Lauren logos, a Cessna logo and a Star of David.
West Mercia Police provided support to the NCA arrests and searches.
A woman in her 40s was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering and released under investigation.
David Phillips, NCA operations manager, said:
“The NCA works tirelessly with partners at home and abroad to protect the public from the threat of Class A drugs which cause devastation to communities across the UK.
“This is a very significant haul of cocaine and its seizure will cause big losses to the organised crime group behind its importation.”