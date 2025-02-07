FAIRshare celebrates its 30th Anniversary Year

FAIRshare Credit Union is celebrating its 30th year of supporting local people with safe money management.

From left: John Harrower FAIRshare Chief Executive, Beryl Bent (former volunteer of 21 years), Susan James (FAIRshare member of 30 years), Shrewsbury Deputy Mayor Alex Wagner and Chairman of the Board Matt Cuhls.

It provides safe money management through flexible savings and affordable loans to local people. As a not-for-profit financial co-operative, owned by and run for its members, it can support people who may not be able to access high street bank options.



FAIRshare was originally launched as The Wrekin Council Employees Credit Union, to employees of Wrekin Council. On its first day, 155 members joined the credit union. It has now welcomed over 10,000 members and extended its common bond areas to include anyone who works or lives in Shropshire, South Staffordshire, Telford & Wrekin and The Wyre Forest

Gratitude to our loyal members, volunteers and colleagues

FAIRshare invited long-standing members, volunteers, staff (past and present) plus groups and organisations from the local community who have supported FAIRshare over the years to its celebration at Meeting Point House, Southwater, Telford.



John Harrower, CEO at FAIRshare, commented: “Our 30th Anniversary is a perfect opportunity to express our gratitude to our loyal members, volunteers and colleagues who have supported FAIRshare over the years. It’s through their commitment and belief in the credit union community that has enabled us to grow and expand into new common bond areas. FAIRshare’s ethos has always been to put people before profit, and we remain committed to this as we support local people to gain access to safe money management.”