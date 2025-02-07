Annual planning surgeries announced for Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site

Telford & Wrekin Council is continuing its commitment to supporting residents in the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site by launching a new schedule of planning surgeries.

A view of the Ironbridge Gorge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Following the success of previous sessions, these pre-bookable one-to-one meetings will provide expert guidance and advice on property alterations within the World Heritage Site. The surgeries aim to help residents navigate planning requirements while preserving the unique character of the area.

Unlike other areas of the borough, residents within the World Heritage Site do not have permitted development rights. This means that even minor changes such as installing new windows, doors, or boundary walls require planning consent. These surgeries aim to help residents understand the planning process while ensuring any alterations maintain the integrity of the World Heritage Site.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability, said: “The Ironbridge Gorge is a globally significant heritage site, and it’s vital that any changes made within its boundary maintain its historic integrity. These planning surgeries offer a valuable opportunity for residents to receive professional advice and ensure their projects align with conservation guidelines.

“By offering these dedicated planning sessions for Ironbridge Gorge residents, we are making it easier for them to get the support they need while helping to safeguard the future of the Ironbridge Gorge.”

Surgery Dates

The Ironbridge Gorge planning surgeries will take place on the following dates:

– Wednesday 12 February I 10am – 1pm – Maws Craft Centre, Jackfield

– Wednesday 2 April 2025 I 10am – 1pm – Madeley Library

– Wednesday 11 June 2025 I 10am – 1pm – Maws Craft Centre, Jackfield

– Wednesday 13 August 2025 I 10am – 1pm – Madeley Library

– Wednesday 8 October 2025 I 10am – 1pm – Maws Craft Centre, Jackfield

– Wednesday 14 January 2026 I 10am – 1pm – Madeley Library

Ironbridge Gorge residents can secure a free 30-minute face-to-face appointment by pre-booking in advance online here. Spaces are limited, so booking early is recommended.

For further information, Ironbridge Gorge residents can access advice online, with further information, resources, and guidance available on the Telford & Wrekin Council web pages, covering planning applications, appeals, and guidance, as well as details dedicated to the Ironbridge Gorge on listed buildings, conservation areas, and heritage assets.