MP for Telford, hosts productive surgery in Dawley

Shaun Davies, Member of Parliament for Telford, held his latest surgery event on Saturday 7 December in Dawley where 12 residents come along to share their concerns and discuss issues affecting them.

Shaun Davies, Member of Parliament for Telford

This surgery event provided a space for residents to engage face to face with their new MP, encouraging open discussions and collaboration on key community matters. Residents shared ideas, issues and the details of the things that matter most to them.

Topics ranged from health services, housing, assisted living, armed forces, pension support and SEND. Following the surgery event, Shaun will provide follow ups to residents on the issues they raised with him.

- Advertisement -

Shaun commented: “Thank you to everyone who braved the weather to meet with me today. Face-to-face conversations are invaluable for addressing the issues that matter most to residents.

“I’m glad to have provided support and guidance during our discussions and will be following up next week. I encourage everyone to watch for my upcoming schedule of 2025 events, which will include both surgery sessions and informal coffee mornings and afternoons. All details will be published soon.

“These sessions are designed to offer a safe and welcoming space for open dialogue, and I look forward to continuing these important conversations.”

The next appointment-based surgery session is scheduled for January 2025. Residents interested in staying informed about Shaun’s work in Telford and Parliament can sign up for his weekly email newsletter by visiting his website at shaundavies.org.uk.