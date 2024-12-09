Gravestone of Ebenezer Scrooge restored following vandalism

The gravestone of Ebenezer Scrooge has been reinstated in St Chad’s Churchyard, after it was vandalised last month.

The gravestone was popular with visitors to the town. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Shrewsbury Town Council appointed Midland Masonry to carry out the work to preserve the gravestone for future generations.

The restoration involved expert stonemasons using traditional techniques to repair and stabilise the gravestone while ensuring its authenticity and historical integrity were maintained.

The gravestone, which was created as part of the 1984 film adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, has become a beloved local landmark and an important piece of Shrewsbury’s cultural heritage.

This time of year, organised tours of locations used within the movie visit the grounds of St Chad’s Church to see the marker.

As part of the project, Shrewsbury Town Council says they will also look to enhance the surrounding area with improved signage and information about the site’s historical and cinematic significance.