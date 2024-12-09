5.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, December 9, 2024
- Advertisement -

Gravestone of Ebenezer Scrooge restored following vandalism

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The gravestone of Ebenezer Scrooge has been reinstated in St Chad’s Churchyard, after it was vandalised last month.

The gravestone was popular with visitors to the town. Photo: Chris Pritchard
The gravestone was popular with visitors to the town. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Shrewsbury Town Council appointed Midland Masonry to carry out the work to preserve the gravestone for future generations.

The restoration involved expert stonemasons using traditional techniques to repair and stabilise the gravestone while ensuring its authenticity and historical integrity were maintained.

- Advertisement -

The gravestone, which was created as part of the 1984 film adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, has become a beloved local landmark and an important piece of Shrewsbury’s cultural heritage.

This time of year, organised tours of locations used within the movie visit the grounds of St Chad’s Church to see the marker.

As part of the project, Shrewsbury Town Council says they will also look to enhance the surrounding area with improved signage and information about the site’s historical and cinematic significance.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP