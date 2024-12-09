Flood warnings and alerts in place following Storm Darragh

Flood warnings and alerts are in place across Shropshire following Storm Darragh at the weekend.

Flood defences in place at Frankwell, Shrewsbury. Photo: Chris Pritchard

The Environment Agency has deployed flood defences along The Wharfage in Ironbridge and at Frankwell and Coleham Head in Shrewsbury.

Flood barriers at Coleham Head, mean there will be road closures on Longden Road, Hereford Road and Belle Vue Road. Road closure signs and a signed diversion will be in place.

The Wharfage is closed in Ironbridge but businesses remain open.

Frankwell Main, Riverside and St Julian’s Friars car parks are closed in Shrewsbury.

Flooding

Flood Warnings – Flooding is expected



River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook



River Vyrnwy at Melverley

River Severn at Pentre

River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

River Severn at Shrewsbury



River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

River Severn at Bridgnorth

River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

River Severn at Quatford

Flood alerts – Flooding is possible

Severn Vyrnwy confluence



River Severn in Shropshire



Lower Teme



Rea Brook and Cound Brook



River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to ChesterTern and Perry catchments

Upper Teme