Flood warnings and alerts in place following Storm Darragh

Flood warnings and alerts are in place across Shropshire following Storm Darragh at the weekend.
The Environment Agency has deployed flood defences along The Wharfage in Ironbridge and at Frankwell and Coleham Head in Shrewsbury.
Flood barriers at Coleham Head, mean there will be road closures on Longden Road, Hereford Road and Belle Vue Road. Road closure signs and a signed diversion will be in place.
The Wharfage is closed in Ironbridge but businesses remain open.
Frankwell Main, Riverside and St Julian’s Friars car parks are closed in Shrewsbury.
Flooding
Flood Warnings – Flooding is expected
River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley
River Severn at Pentre
River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
River Severn at Shrewsbury
River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
River Severn at Bridgnorth
River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
River Severn at Quatford
Flood alerts – Flooding is possible
Severn Vyrnwy confluence
River Severn in Shropshire
Lower Teme
Rea Brook and Cound Brook
River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to ChesterTern and Perry catchments
Upper Teme