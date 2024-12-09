Dog fouling fine issued after community identifies offender

Telford & Wrekin Council has successfully secured a fine against a dog owner caught on camera allowing their pet to foul in The Rock.

A generic photo of a dog being walked

The incident, which occurred under the cover of darkness, was captured on CCTV and shared with the public.

The dog owner was identified thanks to information from the public. Following identification, the offender was issued with a fixed penalty notice, which has now been paid.

Telford & Wrekin Council says this successful fine supports the council’s efforts to tackle dog fouling, and the council reiterated that it was only possible due to the active involvement and support of the community.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement, said: “This is a huge success for the community, and it shows the positive impact we can have when we work together.

“Irresponsible dog ownership has a direct impact on the cleanliness and safety of our parks, and we won’t tolerate it. This case is proof that with the help of the public, we can hold people accountable and create cleaner, safer spaces for everyone.”

In the last 12 months, the number of dog fouling incidents reported to the council has risen by 36%, from 823 in 2022/23 to 1,119 in 2023/24. The council’s teams have responded swiftly to clear all reported fouling incidents, which has cost an estimated £15,000.

This increase in reports highlights the growing concerns of residents about dog fouling in the community.

Telford & Wrekin Council says it is committed to tackling dog fouling and relies on the help of residents to report incidents and provide evidence, such as CCTV footage, photos, or witness statements. Digital evidence has proven invaluable in helping to identify offenders and secure penalties.

Information such as the date, time, location, description of the dog and owner, or even vehicle registration numbers, can all help in identifying the offender. If a fixed penalty is not paid, the offender may be asked to attend court.

Residents are encouraged to report dog fouling incidents and share evidence of offenders through the MyTelford app or Telford & Wrekin Watch confidential hotline – 01952 388 800.

CCTV is being used as a tool in hotspot areas as a proactive way of cracking down on dog fouling. Residents are encouraged to follow appeals and if possible, help identify people in CCTV footage or help with information that might lead to a prosecution.