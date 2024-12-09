Council to consider opportunities for support hub for armed forces

With support for the armed forces in Telford and Wrekin continuing to grow, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet has given approval to explore opportunities to establish a dedicated community hub for armed forces personnel, veterans and families in the borough.

The Armed Forces flag being raised outside the Council’s offices in Southwater One earlier this year. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

At their meeting on Thursday 5 December, as part of the Armed Forces Covenant Annual Report, Cabinet agreed in principle to further investigation into the viability of launching a new Armed Forces Community Hub in the borough, as a one-stop-shop for serving forces personnel, those leaving service, veterans and family members.

With Cabinet approval now given, the next step will be to carry out a comprehensive consultation with veterans, residents, partner organisations and other service providers to establish what would be needed from the Hub and how it could best support local people with an armed forces connection.

Councillor Raj Mehta, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities and Civic Pride, said: “The Armed Forces network in Telford and Wrekin and support for service personnel, veterans and their families continue to grow, thanks to the great work of the Telford and Wrekin Strategic Armed Forces Covenant Partnership.

“We now want to explore opportunities to create a dedicated hub for the armed forces community in our borough, which would offer easy access to specialist services and support, all in one location.

“There are a range of funding opportunities available, so there would be no additional impact on council funds, and ultimately we hope the hub can be set up as a registered charity or community interest company.”

At the meeting, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet also received an update on key achievements made by the Armed Forces Covenant Partnership in the last twelve months including regular Veterans’ Cafes, delivered in partnership with Telford Mind and Town and Parish Councils in Donnington, Dawley and Madeley which are to be renamed as Armed Forces Community Cafes, popular ‘bake and banter’ sessions in Wellington in partnership with Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council, modelmaking sessions in Leegomery, a craft and sewing group in Wellington, art lessons in Donnington and a regular armed forces drop-in session in Stirchley too.

The Council’s Cabinet also approved £10,000 funding to continue to run the Armed Forces Community Cafes around the borough for the next two years.