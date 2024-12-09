Cancer patients celebrate tai-chi success

A new programme to support cancer patients with their wellbeing and recovery has been hailed a resounding success.

Faye Yip, Brian Welti, Diane from the Centre and Emma Backhouse

Dozens of patients have taken part in the 12-week course funded by Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and run by the team at the Chinese Arts and Culturel Centre in Telford.

Participants, supporters, members of the Lingen Davies team, and other stakeholders, were joined by Shropshire’s High Sherriff Brian Welti, for a ceremonial performance this week. The tai chi courses run by Faye Yip at the Centre started in September and those who have taken part praised the impact it has had on their physical and mental health.

After enjoying a traditional Chinese fan dance and display of the ancient Chinese art of tai chi guests heard from Faye.

“We’ve had some fabulous feedback from those who have taken part in our tai chi programme. It’s a series of holistic exercises focussing on posture and alignment. Tai Chi allows us to find an inner peace through gentle exercises and has important healing powers,” she said.

“We live in such a fast-paced life processing lots of information on a regular basis. Tai Chi gives us time to recharge our batteries and replenish our energy.

“We’ve had a really great group and everyone looks forward to the Tuesday sessions. We’re very very grateful to be able to offer this programme for free thanks to Lingen Davies,” she added.

Emma Backhouse, Chief Operating Officer at Lingen Davies, said thank you to the group for taking part and expressed gratitude to Fay and her team for leading such an inspiring and beneficial project.

“We’re proud to be funding this initiative along with a wide range of other holistic therapies. We know how valuable courses like this are to patients living with and beyond cancer, and we continue to fundraise to support patients throughout our region – in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales.”

Delivery of the sessions was also supported and enabled by Macmillan and Shropshire Wildlife Trust.

For more information on courses available to patients delivered through Lingen Davies visit the Lingen Davies website.