Storm Darragh brings flooding, damage and power outages to Shropshire

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Storm Darragh has led to flood warnings and alerts being put in place across Shropshire, whilst properties have been damaged and power outages reported.

Trees were reported to be blocking many roads across the county yesterday. Photo: Charlotte Charle
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service yesterday said they were receiving a higher than normal demand for services due to the severe weather conditions.

Incidents the services has attended include:

Trees falling onto power cables and cars, including a tree that fell onto a power cable and vehicle on the A49 at Lee Brockhurst causing a fire.

At Quina Brook near Wem a tree fell onto car with two people trapped within the vehicle. Electrical cables were also affected during this incident. Crews used a battery saw and small gear to release casualties from the vehicle.

In Church Stretton a tree fell onto a property also bringing down a power cable.

At the Red Lion Inn on Great Hales Street in Market Drayton roof rafters ended up in a dangerous position. Fire crews removed the roof structure from scaffolding and made the area safe.

Report a fallen tree or flooding

Shropshire Council
Flooding on the roads and fallen trees blocking roads can be reported to Shropshire Council via the Fix My Street app, the Council website, or by calling 0345 678 9006.

Telford & Wrekin Council
Non-emergency issues with fallen trees or flooding can be reported at https://orlo.uk/1GVuc or call 03451 559955 (out of hours only).

Flooding

Flood Warnings – Flooding is expected

River Severn at Pentre

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

River Severn at Shrewsbury

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

Flood alerts – Flooding is possible

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

River Severn in Shropshire

Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

Lower Teme

Rea Brook and Cound Brook

River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to ChesterTern and Perry catchments

Upper Teme

Travel News

The A5 is closed due to flooding under the Stretton Aqueduct.

Train Services

Transport for Wales have cancelled services due to operate on Sunday.

For more information see – tfw.wales/service-status/live-route-status

West Midlands Railway says there is disruption on their network across the midlands.

For more information see – westmidlandsrailway.co.uk

Car Parks

In Shrewsbury, Frankwell Riverside and Frankwell Main are closed along with St Julian’s Friars.

