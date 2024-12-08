Storm Darragh brings flooding, damage and power outages to Shropshire

Storm Darragh has led to flood warnings and alerts being put in place across Shropshire, whilst properties have been damaged and power outages reported.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service yesterday said they were receiving a higher than normal demand for services due to the severe weather conditions.
Incidents the services has attended include:
Trees falling onto power cables and cars, including a tree that fell onto a power cable and vehicle on the A49 at Lee Brockhurst causing a fire.
At Quina Brook near Wem a tree fell onto car with two people trapped within the vehicle. Electrical cables were also affected during this incident. Crews used a battery saw and small gear to release casualties from the vehicle.
In Church Stretton a tree fell onto a property also bringing down a power cable.
At the Red Lion Inn on Great Hales Street in Market Drayton roof rafters ended up in a dangerous position. Fire crews removed the roof structure from scaffolding and made the area safe.
Report a fallen tree or flooding
Shropshire Council
Flooding on the roads and fallen trees blocking roads can be reported to Shropshire Council via the Fix My Street app, the Council website, or by calling 0345 678 9006.
Telford & Wrekin Council
Non-emergency issues with fallen trees or flooding can be reported at https://orlo.uk/1GVuc or call 03451 559955 (out of hours only).
Flooding
Flood Warnings – Flooding is expected
River Severn at Pentre
River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley
River Severn at Shrewsbury
River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
Flood alerts – Flooding is possible
Severn Vyrnwy confluence
River Severn in Shropshire
Ledwyche Brook and River Rea
Lower Teme
Rea Brook and Cound Brook
River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to ChesterTern and Perry catchments
Upper Teme
Travel News
The A5 is closed due to flooding under the Stretton Aqueduct.
Train Services
Transport for Wales have cancelled services due to operate on Sunday.
For more information see – tfw.wales/service-status/live-route-status
West Midlands Railway says there is disruption on their network across the midlands.
For more information see – westmidlandsrailway.co.uk
Car Parks
In Shrewsbury, Frankwell Riverside and Frankwell Main are closed along with St Julian’s Friars.