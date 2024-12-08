4.8 C
Shropshire
Sunday, December 8, 2024
- Advertisement -

New additional bus service set to be added in Oswestry

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live


An additional service is to be added to the existing Oswestry town bus service from Monday 9 December.

Numbered 406, the new service – operated by Tanat Valley – will provide eastern areas of the town with more choice of travel early in the morning and in the early evening.

The new service has been made possible by the award of £1.8m from the Department for Transport (DfT) to Shropshire Council following the submission of its updated Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) in July 2024.

- Advertisement -

It’s one of many planned improvements to bus services across the county – all of which are included in the BSIP.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s deputy Leader, Cabinet member with responsibility for public transport, and councillor for Market Drayton West, said:

“I’m sure this change will be welcomed by current and potential bus users in Oswestry.

“Our analysis of the bus network, made it clear that Oswestry town service was in need of investment and improvement and I’m delighted that the money we have received from the DfT has helped to make this change possible.

“We will continue our efforts to secure further funding in the future to enable further improvements across Shropshire.”

A town map issued by Tanat Valley Coaches
A town map issued by Tanat Valley Coaches

The award of £1.8m of Government funding has also made it possible for Shropshire Council to halve the park and ride fare in Ludlow and Shrewsbury, improve the Ludlow town service, and improve the Shrewsbury to Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury to Market Drayton services.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP