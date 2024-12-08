Man sentenced for non-recent sexual offences against a child

A man has been sentenced after he was found guilty of non-recent sexual offences against a child in Shropshire.

Marcel Evans, of Burland Avenue in Wolverhampton, was found guilty in July of three counts of indecent assault, and one count of indecency with a child at Shrewsbury Crown Court following a one week trial.

The court heard how the 53-year-old carried out the offences between 1988 and 1993.

- Advertisement -

On Friday, Evans was given an eight year custodial sentence, with one to be served on licence, at Stafford Crown Court

Detective Constable Jules Musgrove, said: “I am pleased with today’s sentence as Evans is a dangerous individual who preyed on a young girl.

“I must commend the bravery and courage of his victim for coming forward and reporting the abuse she was subjected to by him.

“I hope this sentence handed to Evans highlights to the wider public that West Mercia Police take all reports of child sex offences seriously, including those which happened some time ago.”

If you’ve been affected by sexual assault then local support is available from the Victim Advice Line. The Victim Advice Line is a free and confidential service offering advice, practical help and emotional support to people affected by crime, regardless how long ago it happened or whether it has been reported to the police.

Support is available by telephone on 0800 9523000, via email at info@victimadviceline.org.uk and through live chat on victimadviceline.org.uk.