Big demand for Shrewsbury eBikes

Hundreds of people have signed up for the chance to own an electric bike as part of a project to change the way people travel in and around Shrewsbury.

100 fully serviced eBikes are available for residents

The Shrewsbury Moves eBike subscription scheme was launched by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, providing the opportunity to rent a bike at a heavily subsidised cost – and more than 450 people have applied.

The response has been so great that an initial 120 eBikes are now being introduced, rather than the original plan of 100.

- Advertisement -

Successful applicants are being contacted in December, ready to be presented with their new eBike in January, while the remaining applicants will be placed on a holding list for future releases.

As part of the project, 72 new safe cycle storage places are due to be installed across Shrewsbury to increase the options for where people can store their bikes in the town centre.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, which along with Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council makes up the Big Town Plan Partnership, said he was delighted with the response.

“One of the key aims of the Shrewsbury Moves project is to increase the options people have for travelling into the town centre,” he said.

“Electric bikes are a popular mode of transport in other towns and cities, and whilst we appreciate they are not the answer for everyone, we are really pleased at the initial response to this subscription scheme.

“The idea is for these eBikes to be used for regular commuting to and from the centre of Shrewsbury, reducing the number of cars on the road and helping to ease congestion.

“To have over 450 applications in the space of a couple of weeks shows that there is demand, and what has been particularly encouraging is the geographical spread of people who have applied, with interest from all over the Shrewsbury area, including some of the outer-lying villages too.”

The Big Town Plan Partnership is working with specialists Hurrecane Bikes to provide the eBikes for £10 per month for the first six months and £20 per month for the following six months – a saving of £420 over the course of the year compared to a non-subsidised subscription.

The subscription includes a helmet and lock, along with the option of a pannier bag and a child seat, as well as ongoing support and maintenance of the bike.

Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council and member of the Big Town Plan Partnership, said: “This is a great use of Government funding through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and we are looking forward to seeing the Shrewsbury Moves eBikes out and about.

“The response has been extremely encouraging and gives us great momentum for future active travel schemes in Shrewsbury.”

Councillor Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for climate change, the environment and transport, added: “The Shrewsbury Moves project is a fantastic example of positive partnership working and there is lots more to come.

“We are delighted to have had such high levels of interest in the eBike subscription scheme which shows there is a real appetite from people to change the way they get in and around Shrewsbury in the future.”