A win for Peterborough Phantoms after slow start costs Autcraft Telford Tigers

Autocraft Telford Tigers travelled to Peterborough hoping to end a three game losing streak but had to do without David Thomson, Ross Connolly and captain Scott McKenzie who were all unavailable.

An even first ten minutes of the game saw both teams go close to scoring. A crucial call went against Telford as Fin Howells was called for a harsh high sticking penalty giving Peterborough a power play which they would take advantage of.

Jarvis Hunt scored for the hosts with a first time shot past Brad Day from a Janne Laakkonen pass. Within three minutes, the Phantoms had doubled the lead. Cam Hough shot low to Day’s right with Day unsighted by his own defender. Peterborough headed into the break two goals ahead.

With Telford looking to get on the scoreboard and get back into the game, the last thing they needed was the early concession of a goal in the second period. An ill advised pass across the slot by Harry Ferguson went straight to Laakkonen who accepted the gift and hammered his shot past Day to give the Phantoms a three goal lead.

Late in the period Telford gained a lifeline. Howells found Vladimir Luka low down by the right circle and Luka sent a first time shot into the net to get the visitors on the scoreboard.

With Tigers back in the game, they pushed hard to reduce the deficit but they were caught out by a goal from Luke Ferrara which seemingly sealed the game with twelve minutes left.

But two quick goals brought the visitors back into the contest. First Jason Silverthorn netted his first goal of the season and was followed thirty seconds later by a long range shot from Rhodes Mitchell-King which set up a grandstand finish.

Despite Telford throwing everything at the Peterborough goal in the last two minutes of the game, the hosts were able to keep the puck out and send Tigers to a fourth consecutive defeat.

Final Score: Peterborough Phantoms 4 Autocraft Telford Tigers 3.

Scorers: Vladimir Luka, Jason Silverthorn and Rhodes Mitchell-King.

Man of the match: Rhodes Mitchell-King.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “We can’t give a team a three goal start we know that much but it wasn’t like we were up against it the whole of the first period, the difference between the two teams was they were more clinical with their finishing on the night and their goalie made some big saves.

“For two periods we were the better team, we out shot them 51 to 31 and had a number of key players out of the line up!

“We played at a good level, showed spirit to keep pushing and give ourselves a chance to tie the game up late on. It is really frustrating not to get something from the game.

“We have to learn from that first period and manage the puck and the game much better in future.”