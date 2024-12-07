Work gathers pace on new Station Quarter town centre homes

Work is gathering pace to create modern, state-of-the-art housing at Station Quarter bringing town centre living to Telford Town Centre.

Councillor Richard Overton, centre, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, with representatives from the WMCA, Bowmer & Kirkland, Lovell Partnerships, Genr8 Kajima, Gleeds and Telford Towns Fund Board at the Station Quarter residential site. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

In a project delivering 189 new homes – 117 are being developed by Nuplace, Telford & Wrekin Council’s wholly owned housing company, along with a further 72 affordable homes.

Nuplace have successfully secured £4.725m of grant funding from WMCA (West Midlands Combined Authority) to support the delivery of this residential scheme to create mixed tenure housing in the heart of the town centre which is attractive to a range of people looking for high quality housing in a sustainable location, where everything is on their doorstep.

The development provides a mixture of both affordable and private rented homes – the affordable homes are a mixture of 36 rented properties and 36 shared ownership and the Nuplace properties are being developed for private rent.

The delivery of these new homes is via two appointed contractors with Bowmer & Kirkland appointed to deliver 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for Nuplace whilst Lovell Partnerships will build a mix of 1, 2 and 3 bed town houses and low rise apartments.

Nuplace’s contemporary fully-furnished apartments have been designed specifically with various eco-friendly features to contribute towards the council’s commitment to tackle climate change and help tenants to reduce their fuel bills.

The apartment building will benefit from ground floor amenity space spilling out onto a terrace, providing residents with an opportunity for work from home hot desking and socialising.

Collectively this £45.7 million scheme will deliver a mixture of town houses and apartments, delivering town centre living at scale within Telford for the first time and creating a new community at the heart of the town.

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands and WMCA Chair, said: “Too many families are living in poor quality housing because we simply aren’t building enough homes. It’s leaving people without the safe, warm places they deserve.

“I’m determined to change that. My focus is on delivering thousands of homes, creating vibrant communities where people can thrive.

“Developments like this one in Telford are a step in the right direction, providing good quality housing that will transform lives and give people a real sense of security and belonging.”

The residential project is just one part of the Station Quarter project which has already delivered The Quad – a digital skills hub now open for students.

The Quad is a unique collaboration between the Council, Harper Adams University, Telford College and other partners which aims to retain local talent, be the catalyst for creating careers in applied sciences and the digital sector and is expected to host more than 300 students a year.

Plans have also been approved to renovate the former Addenbrooke House Council offices in Station Quarter to create a new sixth form for Telford College while extensive highway improvements to improve connectivity from Telford rail station to Telford Town centre are also well underway which will support the residential developments.

Station Quarter is all part of a wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme which will transform other areas of the borough including Oakengates and Wellington.

The regeneration programme will bring new high quality, secure and affordable homes to Telford and Wrekin, providing ‘homes for life’ for residents across the borough.

Investing in Telford and Wrekin is laying foundations for the future, bringing opportunities for people to learn new skills, secure great jobs, enjoy top cultural activities and live in an attractive place they can be proud of.

The Station Quarter Project is also part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘20 pledges in 20 weeks’ campaign which is seeing the local authority deliver 20 actions on the things that matter most to local people during the first 20 weeks following Cllr Lee’s Carter’s appointment as Leader on 18 July.

One of the pledges is to deliver and progress Station Quarter, Oakengates and Wellington regeneration projects, and residential developments are a big part of the overall Station Quarter plan.

The pledges reinforce the Council’s ongoing commitment to protect, care and invest to create a better borough.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said: “We’re excited that work has started on these new homes in

Telford Town Centre as part of the wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme and I’m delighted that this key piece of work is being delivered as part of our ’20 pledges in 20 weeks’ campaign.

“We want to create vibrant residential spaces which can become homes for life for residents and make Telford a very attractive place to live and work. It’s all part of our vision to create a better borough.”

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement said: “This development of high quality, sustainable, town centre living at Station Quarter is responding to Telford’s need for one and two bedroom homes in accessible locations, offering a mix of private and affordable rent, and shared ownership options.

“The project highlights our commitment to create better and more affordable homes for residents across the borough and we are excited to see plans for the residential development come to fruition.”

Graham Wynn, Chair of Telford Towns Fund Board, said: “The Town Deal Board is excited to see that the next phase of the Station Quarter regeneration has started.

“This development will deliver a mix of town houses and apartments providing affordable living at the heart of Telford.”