Storm Darragh leads to high demand for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say they are receiving a higher than normal demand for services due to the severe weather conditions caused by Storm Darragh.

The service says they have received multiple calls including dangerous structures, road traffic collisions, vehicles in water and flooding affecting electrics.

Due to the demand, Shropshire Fire and Rescue has been in a resilience state due to the amount of appliances deployed to support communities and partners across the county.

Fire control has had to recall extra resources to cope with the level of demand and number of calls into the emergency control room.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Where members of the public identify fallen trees and/or power lines down, unless there is a threat to life, please contact utility companies or local authority out of hours for the area concerned.

“Please avoid flood water and travelling unless absolutely necessary due to the on going storm and the expectations that it will continue through the weekend.

“Please check on any elderly and vunerable neighbours or family members to ensure they are safe and well.”