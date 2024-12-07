6.8 C
Shropshire
Sunday, December 8, 2024
- Advertisement -

Storm Darragh leads to high demand for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say they are receiving a higher than normal demand for services due to the severe weather conditions caused by Storm Darragh.

The service says they have received multiple calls including dangerous structures, road traffic collisions, vehicles in water and flooding affecting electrics.

Due to the demand, Shropshire Fire and Rescue has been in a resilience state due to the amount of appliances deployed to support communities and partners across the county.

- Advertisement -

Fire control has had to recall extra resources to cope with the level of demand and number of calls into the emergency control room.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Where members of the public identify fallen trees and/or power lines down, unless there is a threat to life, please contact utility companies or local authority out of hours for the area concerned.

“Please avoid flood water and travelling unless absolutely necessary due to the on going storm and the expectations that it will continue through the weekend.

“Please check on any elderly and vunerable neighbours or family members to ensure they are safe and well.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP