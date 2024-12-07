Christmas comes early to Condover with charity Santa event

Two Shropshire youngsters will be bringing a touch of festive cheer to their community and have organised a Christmas in Condover event to raise money for Hope House children’s hospice.

Clara Powis, Lucas Bennett and Andrew Powis

Clara Powis and Lucas Bennett have arranged for Santa to tour the roads in Condover spreading cheer and handing out treats, while there will be bucket collections raising money for the charity.

Clara, 16, has been fundraising for Hope House for many years, raising £40,000 in memory of her childhood friend Maya.

Maya was born with a life-threatening condition and received care at Hope House until she died in 2015. Since the age of eight, Clara has thrown herself into hosting charity balls and cake sales, a colour party, collected donations at Theatre Severn and Shrewsbury Folk Festival, taken part in runs and organised raffles and auctions galore, all in Maya’s memory.

Friend of the family Lucas, at pupil at Church Stretton School, thought Christmas was a perfect opportunity to raise a bit of extra money.

“I have seen all the great events Clara has done, and thought why not do something a bit Christmassy to raise more money,” he said.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 14th from 4pm and will finish at the Condover Social Club, with Santa stopping along the way for pictures.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone in Condover for a fun night which will raise money for Hope House,” added Clara.

For more information see hopehouse.org.uk/condover-christmas.