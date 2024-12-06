Events cancelled as Storm Darragh is set to impact the county

Some events due to take place over the weekend are being cancelled as wet and windy weather is forecast for Shropshire from Friday afternoon into late Saturday.

Shropshire is set to see wet and windy weather

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning as Storm Darragh will bring strong gusty winds and spells of heavy rain. The warning is in place from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday.

Jason Kelly is a Met Office Chief Forecaster. He said: “Storm Darragh is an evolving system and will bring several hazards, including wind gusts of up to 70-80mph around western coasts, especially from Devon and Cornwall to southwest Scotland and Northern Ireland. Wind speeds in inland areas will be slightly reduced with maximum gusts expected to reach 60-70mph.”

Event Cancellations

Bridgnorth Christmas lights due to be switched on today have been cancelled due to the high winds and rain forcast.

Much Wenlock Christmas Fayre due to take place on Saturday is cancelled for the safety of stall holders and visitors.

Oswestry Christmas Parade has been cancelled due to the forecast high winds on Saturday, the decision was made by the organisers Oswestry Borderland Rotary.

Madeley Town Council’s Christmas float due to tour around Madeley, Sutton Hill and Woodside tonight and Saturday. Has been postponed until 11 and 19 December.

Oswestry Antique & Collectors Fair scheduled for this weekend, at Oswestry Showground has been cancelled due to the forcast winds.

Attingham Park will be completely closed to all visitors on Saturday 7 December, for visitor safety. This includes Christmas in the Mansion, Attingham at Dusk and Father Christmas at Sunnycroft.



The Victorian Christmas event at Blists Hill Victorian Town in Telford is cancelled on Saturday. Coalport China Museum, Jackfield Tile Museum, and the Old Furnace are also closed on Saturday.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary have postponed their Santa sleigh touring Gains Park and Radbrook this evening (Friday) and Mount Plesant on Saturday evening.

Haughmond Hill closed on Saturday including the cafe due to the forecast winds.

Trains

Due to anticipated heavy rain and strong winds over the next few days, including storm Darragh on Friday night into Saturday morning, Transport for Wales say their services may be subject to short notice delays, alterations, and cancellations. Please check your journey before you travel.

Flooding

Flood Alerts – Flooding is possible

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

River Severn in Shropshire

Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

Rea Brook and Cound Brook

Tern and Perry catchments

Upper Teme

River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to Chester

Latest information from the Environment Agency.

Driving safety

Dale Hipkiss, Duty Manager at National Highways, said: “If you’re planning to drive over the next few days, prepare in advance for the journey and take extra care on the roads. If weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour to manage the conditions as safely as possible. It’s also a good idea for drivers to check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns.”

