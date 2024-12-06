A decade of success for the Telford Land Deal

Telford & Wrekin Council is celebrating the ongoing success of the Telford Land Deal, which continues to deliver transformative economic, social, and environmental benefits for the borough.

A view of Hortonwood West from the air. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Since its establishment in 2015, the unique partnership between the council and Homes England has unlocked nearly £60 million in gross sales income, enabled over 2,400 jobs, and developed nearly 200,000 square metres of commercial floor space.

During the 2023/2024 financial year alone, the Land Deal has achieved £11.7 million in gross sales income, the development of 381,000 square feet of employment floor space, the delivery of 48 new homes, and the creation of an estimated 240 new jobs.

The Land Deal has underpinned the success of key business sites, including Ni.PARK in Newport, which has become home to a growing number of small agri-tech businesses. Hortonwood West is now fully occupied and continues to attract major employers like Rosewood Pet Products, Eden Horticulture, and UPS, while T54 Business Park has seen significant investment from companies such as Magna Cosma, which has invested over £90 million into automation and facilities.

Mark Winsper, Managing Director of Replenished Ltd, a tenant at Orchard Business Park, shared his excitement about the Land Deal’s impact on local businesses: “Our business is growing, and the move to our new unit at Orchard Business Park has enabled us to grow further. It’s a very exciting time for the company.”

The success of the Land Deal has also enabled the council to reinvest profits into community enhancing projects. The £3 million investment in Oakengates Town Centre is delivering refurbished retail spaces, high-quality public realm and new homes, while the Telford Town Centre, Station Quarter investment has supported the creation of The Quad a 43,000 square feet hub for education and new businesses.

The Land Deal’s innovative approach to regenerating public land has also had positive environmental impacts, significantly enhancing the borough’s Green Network and supporting biodiversity initiatives, such as the Great Crested Newt District Licensing Scheme.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and Chair of the Telford Land Deal Board, said: “The Telford Land Deal has been a game-changer for the borough, bringing together local businesses, the council, and Homes England to deliver long-term benefits for our community. This partnership continues to support jobs, homes, and economic growth while ensuring sustainable development that benefits both people and the environment. We are proud of what has been achieved and are excited about what the future holds.”

As the partnership enters its final stages, Telford & Wrekin Council is exploring opportunities to extend the Land Deal to ensure continued delivery of new homes, skilled jobs, and sustainable growth.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “The Telford Land Deal is a shining example of what can be achieved when we take an innovative and collaborative approach to investment. It’s about creating jobs, boosting the economy, and improving the quality of life for our residents. This success reinforces our commitment to protecting, caring, and investing in Telford and Wrekin.”