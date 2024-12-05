10.7 C
Woman fined over £2,000 for Blue Badge misuse in Shifnal

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Wolverhampton woman has been ordered to pay over £2,000 in fines and costs for the misuse of a Blue Badge in Shifnal.

Zoe Randall, from Burnhill Green, was found guilty of displaying a Blue Badge that did not belong to her on April 25, 2024, in Shifnal town centre.

At Telford Magistrates’ Court on December 2, 2024, Randall was fined £300, ordered to pay a £120 victim surcharge, and additional costs of £1,693.55, totaling £2,113.55.

Chris Schofield, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning and regulatory services, emphasised the importance of the Blue Badge scheme and the consequences of misuse:

“Shropshire Council provides on-street parking concessions for Blue Badge holders to help people with disabilities to park closer to their destination.

“Abuse and misuse of the Blue Badge is a criminal offence, and we will take enforcement action where we can against those who do so.

“Without such consequences, a scheme designed to help those qualifying for a Blue Badge risks falling into disrepute; and the public who abide by parking restrictions will become disillusioned if they see parking controls designed to help, being flouted and abused.”

