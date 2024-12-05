10.7 C
Witness appeal following collision on Bridgnorth Bypass

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the A458 Bridgnorth Bypass in the town yesterday.

The collision happened at around 4pm and involved a grey Vauxhall Combo and a blue Toyota Aygo.

The Vauxhall was travelling southbound towards Dudley when it collided with the Toyota travelling on the opposite carriageway.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 50s suffered serious injuries, and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the Toyota, an 18-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital. Neither drivers are thought to have suffered life threatening injuries.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact PC Jack Jackson by emailing him on jack.jackson@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 254i of December 4, 2024.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

