Shropshire wildlife charity receives boost thanks to shop backing

Cuan Wildlife Rescue have secured the future of their Much Wenlock shop, thanks to support from CAF Bank.

The Cuan Wildlife Rescue Much Wenlock shop

The Shropshire-based charity care for and rehabilitate over 5000 birds and animals each year, with their shop locations providing vital funds to support their work.

After eight years renting their premises on Much Wenlock’s High Street, Cuan had the opportunity to acquire the building and secure the shop’s long-term future.

Cuan approached CAF Bank – a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF). CAF Bank recognised the shop’s importance in supporting Cuan’s work and was pleased to provide the financial backing necessary to acquire the property.

The organisation grew from providing support to the local RSPCA, to gaining charitable status of its own, and opening their new home and veterinary facilities at The Signals in Much Wenlock. Cuan’s team of dedicated staff and volunteers continue to keep Shropshire wildlife safe from harm.

Founded by Megan Morris-Jones in 1989 and now run by her daughter Anna, Cuan Wildlife Rescue was born out of a passion for caring for and supporting injured wildlife. Anna, who also works locally as a member of the Fire and Rescue Service, leads Cuan’s team in educating young people throughout the region about how to care for wildlife and the environment.

In addition to funds raised through donations and legacies, the £270,000 loan facility from CAF Bank enabled Cuan to acquire both the shop itself and the attached residential property – providing the potential for an additional income stream to fund the increasing demand for Cuan’s services.

Commenting on Cuan Wildlife Rescue’s work and the support provided by CAF Bank, Charity Manager, Anna Morris-Jones said: “Securing the future of our Much Wenlock shop is an exciting new chapter in our work protecting Shropshire’s wildlife. Thanks to the generous donations and purchases of our customers, we can continue to care for and rehabilitate thousands of animals in the years to come.

“It was great to meet on site with the CAF Bank team and show them what we do and how the shop supports our work. They took the time to understand our organisation and values, appreciate the vital role the shop plays in raising essential funds, and delivered a solution that met our requirements. I look forward to keeping them up-to-date with our progress.”

Commenting on CAF Bank’s role in supporting the purchase of Cuan’s Much Wenlock shop premises, Kelly Lillington, Relationship Manager at CAF Bank, said: “From my first meeting with Anna and learning about Cuan Wildlife Rescue’s role in the Shropshire community, it was clear how important their Much Wenlock shop is to supporting their mission. After working closely with Anna to understand their requirements, I’m delighted that CAF Bank could support Cuan to acquire the shop’s premises.”

Commenting on CAF Bank’s role as a specialist provider of financial services to charities and voluntary sector organisations, Faye Hennessey, CAF Bank’s Relationship Director for the Midlands, said: “Charities and voluntary organisations are at the heart of our local communities but often require financial services that are tailored to their specific circumstances.

“CAF Bank is committed to supporting charities throughout Shropshire, the West Midlands, and beyond through bespoke packages that will help them to serve their communities – and we look forward to following Cuan Wildlife Rescue’s progress as they start this new, exciting chapter.”