Shrewsbury man jailed for non-recent rapes

A Shrewsbury man has been given a 22-year sentence for multiple non-recent rapes of a young girl in Shropshire.

John Hughes, of Copthorne Road, was found guilty following a five-day trial in October 2024 at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The 82-year-old raped his victim when she was between the ages of seven and 15.

Hughes was sentenced to 22 years, as well as being given a restraining order against the victim and an indefinite sex offenders notification requirement at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

His victim has said the sentence given to Hughes is life changing and will now allow her to move forward with her life.

Detective Constable Nick Williams, from Shropshire CID, said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed to Hughes by the judge after he was found guilty of multiple counts of rape against his victim.

“The offending has had a profound effect on his victim throughout her life, and she has described the outcome at court as life changing and hopes that it will enable her to now move forward.

“I hope this sentence shows the public that offenders can still be prosecuted and brought to justice even for offences if they are historic and victims should have confidence to come forward.”