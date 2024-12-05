Selattyn & Gobowen Councillor calls for review of Arriva bus changes

Selattyn & Gobowen Parish Councillor Craig Emery has spoken of his disappointment around proposed changes to the 53 service Oswestry to Ellesmere.

Cllr Emery said “I’ve been contacted by several really concerned residents since the announcement – the changes abandon people who rely on public transport in the villages surrounding Oswestry.

“The impact is bad enough in the week – where students won’t be able to access a route to The Marches but to remove the service in its entirety on a Saturday seems absurd.”

Arriva Midlands West blamed the changes on the need to “balance our cost of operation…to protect the long-term viability of this bus service.”

Revenue support from Shropshire Council ended in August 2024.

Cllr Emery added, “a few days ago Shropshire Council announced how good they were because they’ve added in an additional service around Oswestry town and now we find out that the neighbouring residents and villages who rely on a bus service have it withdrawn.”

He continued, “Duncan Kerr recently proposed a shuttle bus to Gobowen from Oswestry, I’d strongly support this and would encourage Shropshire Council, Arriva and MP Helen Morgan to do all they can to stop residents losing such a vital service.”