Market Drayton shop ordered to pay over £4000 for vapes offences

A Market Drayton shop, and its owner/director, have been ordered to pay more than £4,000 for the possession of vapes with excess levels of nicotine, and for selling a vape to a person under 18.

Phone Junction in Market Drayton

In Telford Magistrates Court on Monday, Rizwan Vanweer and Bella Dean Ltd – trading as Phone Junction – pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing illegal fruit-flavoured vapes, and selling a vape to an underage volunteer during a test exercise.

The prosecution was brought by Shropshire Council following investigations by the council’s trading standards team.

Mr Tanveer received an 18 months conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a victims surcharge of £26.

Bella Dean received a fine of £500 for the underage sale, and was ordered to pay a victims surcharge of £200 and costs of £3,258.62 – a total of £3,958.62

Chris Schofield, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning and regulatory services, said:

“The legal controls that govern vapes are quite clear and the law states that the maximum tank size is 2ml. We have known for many years that nicotine is highly addictive, and therefore the amount and strength of it in compliant devices is controlled for a reason.

“The law relating to sales of alcohol, tobacco, nicotine vaping products, fireworks and other age-restricted products and services exists to protect children and young people from harm – and for this reason the council takes its role in preventing sales of age-restricted products very seriously.

“Our trading standards team wants to work with businesses to ensure they comply with the law and act responsibly. However, where necessary we will not hesitate to take robust enforcement action, as this case shows.”