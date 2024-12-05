10.7 C
Ludlow Cancer Support Group knits up hope for Bone Cancer Research

Ludlow Cancer Support Group (LCSG) recently completed a month-long knitting challenge, raising awareness and funds for the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

Nicola North and Rosemary Jacks with the knitted squares being transformed into a blanket
Nicola North and Rosemary Jacks with the knitted squares being transformed into a blanket

Taking up the challenge set by the charity, LCSG members pledged to “Knit for 30 Minutes Every Day” throughout November.

This dedicated effort supports a vital cause as every 10 minutes, someone is diagnosed with bone cancer. The Bone Cancer Research Trust, the only charity solely focused on this disease, funds crucial research, lifesaving awareness initiatives, and support for patients and their families.

Instead of individual projects, LCSG members creatively collaborated, knitting squares that will be transformed into a beautiful blanket. This blanket will be a highlight of a future fundraising event – a “Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and Coffee Morning” scheduled for March 28th, 2025.

This isn’t LCSG’s first heartwarming project. Previously, the group organized knitted blankets for refugees and donated them through a lorry shipment to Calais. Additionally, in 2019, they provided warm and colorful blankets to The Furniture Scheme in Ludlow.

On December 1st, solidifying their commitment, LCSG presented a £100 donation to the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

For more information about the Ludlow Cancer Support Group or their upcoming fundraising event, visit their website at ludlowcancersupport.org.

