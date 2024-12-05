Full Business Case for Shrewsbury relief road delayed

The Full Business Case for the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road due to be considered by Full Council has been delayed until the new year.

A view of the proposed North West Relief Road in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council says the extra time will allow it to ensure that all of the requirements for the scheme as set out at the Planning Committee are thoroughly considered and met, as well as more time to consider the scheme’s revised carbon calculations which were required by the Department for Transport as part of the Full Business Case.

When these are completed, and the scheme’s planning permission is confirmed, it will allow the project to progress to the next stage which is the submission of the Full Business Case.

- Advertisement -

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“There is clear evidence of the many benefits of the North West Relief Road for people across Shropshire. We will share the Full Business Case with the Department for Transport once it’s been discussed at Full Council.

“Completing the missing link in Shrewsbury’s outer ring road will reduce average journey times around the town by 17 minutes. It will deliver major reductions in traffic, congestion and air pollution in Shrewsbury and many surrounding villages, boost public transport, cycling and walking, and attract new jobs and investment into the county.

“Put simply, doing nothing is not an option. Equally, there is no other realistic alternative that costs less, produces less carbon, and still delivers the benefits that the North West Relief Road will see.”