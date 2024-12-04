Telford at the forefront of cancer research as part of £1m study

A £1 million research study which could revolutionise the diagnosis of colorectal cancer not just in the county but potentially worldwide has been launched at the Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) in Telford.

The TRIOMIC study will reduce the amount of time patients are waiting and worrying about a colorectal cancer diagnosis.

A new test is being developed as part of the study which aims to drastically reduce the number of patients who require an invasive colonoscopy. It will also take place away from a hospital setting at the CDC at Hollinswood House, Stafford Park.

About 6,000 symptomatic patients on the Colorectal Urgent Suspected Cancer pathway at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) will be recruited for the year-long study.

The new test, which is quick and pain free, utilises the Oricol™ device by collecting rectal mucus samples. They will then be tested at laboratories for abnormal cells from cancer and significant polyps.

If the new technology being developed is successful, then eight out of 10 patients will know that they haven’t got cancer within the next five days after the test rather than having a 45-minute colonoscopy requiring full bowel preparation and a separate visit to hospital.

In addition to hugely improving the experience of patients, the study will ease the pressures on staff who are working above capacity and cut costs for SaTH, which runs the county’s acute hospitals and CDC.

SaTH has linked up with industry for the trial. Origin Sciences is providing funding for the staff and capital costs to allow development of the new pathway – three clinic rooms will be created at the CDC and 14 members of staff have been recruited.

A consultant will also have oversight in terms of queries about assessments and results.

Jon Lacy-Colson, a consultant colorectal surgeon and Chief Investigator for the trial, said: “The trial offers the Trust the chance to be at the forefront of a new exciting development in colorectal cancer, both in terms of the model of care by moving the pathway into a CDC rather than competing with space in acute trust and being at the forefront of a new diagnostic test.

“During the trial, every patient will get a face-to-face consultation with a Clinical Nurse Specialist at the CDC within five days of being referred by their GP. They won’t have to go to an acute hospital – every patient will have a gold star consultation.”

Dr John Jones, Medical Director at SaTH, said: “This clinical trial is such a fantastic opportunity for the Trust to be at the cutting-edge of science. If the new test works, it will revolutionise the entire colorectal cancer diagnostic pathway.

“It could provide a gold standard colorectal cancer pathway for every patient. Patients will not be sent inappropriately for tests they are not fit for. The right patient will be sent for the right test with patients getting diagnosis or reassurance earlier.”

Colorectal cancer affects 42,000 people a year (one in 17) in the UK and SaTH sees about 350 colorectal cancer cases a year.

With the current pathway each year more than 5,000 patients are discharged with no further action; more than 5,000 patients undergo prep and a ‘normal’ colonoscopy and the cost to the Trust is £3-5 million per year.