Stained-glass restoration work applauded by MP

Painstaking restoration work on a Shropshire church’s famous stained-glass windows has been applauded by Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley.

Julia Buckley MP pictured with the Churches Conservation Trust’s local community officer Robert Milton at St Mary’s

“The work going on here is just amazing,” said Mrs Buckley after meeting the Churches Conservation Trust’s local community officer Robert Milton at St Mary’s in the heart of Shrewsbury.

“I’m told that this stunning church is now the only complete medieval church in Shrewsbury. It was so enchanting to stroll around. It’s lovely. St Mary’s dates from Saxon times and among its many treasures is its collection of breath-taking stained-glass windows.

“The most impressive of all is the Jesse window, made originally for the Greyfriars Chapel in the mid-fourteenth century. It was later moved to the old St Chad’s Church where it stayed for 250 years. And then it was rescued and brought to St Mary’s in 1791 after St Chad’s partially collapsed.

“The team from the Churches Conservation Trust have been working on the windows to ensure they’ll continue to be enjoyed by generations to come.

“It was fascinating to chat with Robert from the Churches Conservation Trust to discuss the work they do. He showed me their progress on restoring these gorgeous stained-glass windows that have so much history and so much beauty.”

While visiting the church, the MP also stopped by the charity Christmas card shop which will be based on the premises until December 7.