Helen Morgan has urged the Government to ‘proactively uncover the true scale of the scandal’ as she supports veterans in her constituency harmed by toxic helicopter fumes.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire

The North Shropshire MP, who has RAF Shawbury in her constituency, has said that injured military aircrew and their families deserve “full, fair and prompt” compensation after being exposed to dangerous levels of toxic exhaust emissions.

More than 100 serving and former military personnel or their families have mounted legal action against the Ministry of Defence after developing cancer, including a former pilot from North Shropshire suffering from lung cancer. Some troops have already died.

Crew who flew in Sea King, Wessex and more recently Puma and Chinook helicopters have been diagnosed with conditions such as non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, multiple myeloma, lung, throat and testicular cancers.

Parliamentary questions submitted by Helen Morgan have revealed that the Government has not admitted liability but has paid more than £3.5 million in five compensation claims “alleging adverse impact from helicopter fuel and exhaust fumes”. Meanwhile the Ministry of Defence is only now texting the exhaust emissions of in-service helicopters like the Chinook and Puma.

This is despite testimonies from affected personnel and their families that the MoD knew about the potential risks for more than a decade.

The Westland Sea King was retired from service in 2018 and the Westland Wessex was retired in 2003.

While the Government refused to tell Helen the details of specific compensation claims, Veterans Minister Al Carns did confirm that seven common law compensation claims are ongoing. The first claim was received by the Government in 2019.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“It is tragic that brave personnel who have served their country are now suffering from cancer that could have been avoided. They and their families deserve full, fair and prompt compensation.

“I am also very concerned by reports that the Ministry of Defence was aware of the risks but failed to properly protect aircrew.

“The Government must now work proactively to uncover the true scale of this scandal and help all those affected.”