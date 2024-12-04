My Shrewsbury magazine celebrates its iconic covers with retrospective exhibition

A Shropshire publication is celebrating a special milestone with a retrospective exhibition. My Shrewsbury magazine will showcase 40 of its iconic covers at Swan Hill Studios in Shrewsbury.

Katy Rink preparing for the exhibition

The event, running from December 6th to 12th, coincides with the release of the magazine’s final print edition as it transitions to a fully digital format.

Founded by Katy Rink in 2017, My Shrewsbury has spent seven years capturing the essence of the town through thoughtful writing and striking visual design. Curated by local artist Sam Pooley-Stride, the exhibition shines a spotlight on the local artists who helped create the magazine’s signature front covers. Many of these artists will also be selling merchandise, including prints and cards.

Katy Rink commented: “The My Shrewsbury front covers tell a story of collaboration and community. Engaging with the town’s creatives has been central to our mission. I’m incredibly grateful to every artist who has contributed to our covers. As we move forward online, I’m committed to continuing to champion Shrewsbury’s vibrant arts scene.”

Visitors to the exhibition will not only see the collection of 40 framed covers but also learn about the magazine’s journey. The publication emerged as a response to the decline of traditional local newspaper offices, aiming to represent the town authentically and foster local pride.

The event has drawn reflections from contributors and collaborators. Illustrator Mike Perkins, known for his work for Marvel and DC comic books, praised My Shrewsbury for its role in fostering Shrewsbury’s cultural community.

“The magazine played a part in my decision to move here from Florida,” Mike said. “It’s been a privilege to contribute to something so rooted in the locality.”

Charlie Adlard, illustrator for The Walking Dead, also created a cover for My Shrewsbury, together with another local cartoonist Dan Berry, depicting Darwin’s ape clinging to the Shrewsbury Market Hall clocktower, to help promote a local comic book festival.

“The aim was to put Shrewsbury on the map as a comics hub,” Charlie said of his design. “We’ve probably already got more cartoonists living here per capita than anywhere else and the list is growing!”

Another ‘famous’ commission for My Shrewsbury was a bespoke cover created by local young celebrity doodler Joe Whale, aka The Doodle Boy. Joe shot to international fame aged nine, after pictures of him doodling on the walls of Number Four restaurant in Shrewsbury went viral in 2019.

It marked the beginning of a serious career for Joe, who has since gone on to create his own books series ‘Bad Food’ published by Scholastic, as well as collabs with M&S, Nike, Pixar, the FA and even the Royal Family!

The magazine has also showcased up-and-coming artists, including Tat Effby, now known to millions as ‘The Caketoonist’ thanks to her hugely successful baking-inspired short videos on TikTok.

Other cover artists include Cherie Jerrard, organiser of the DRAWN art fair, who described the magazine as a ‘beacon of creativity and community spirit’.

Fellow illustrator Matt Sewell, aka ‘Banksy of the Birdworld’, reflected on the joy of seeing his work in print: “Katy has been giving this endorphin rush to creatives for years,” Sewell said.

Sam Pooley of Swan Hill Studios highlighted the significance of the covers as a historical archive of Shrewsbury’s artistic renaissance. “These covers represent a moment in history, marking the start of an era when Shrewsbury’s arts community truly began to flourish,” she said.

“The retrospective exhibition is not just a celebration of the magazine’s past but also a tribute to its role in shaping Shrewsbury’s cultural identity. Local businesses, event organisers, and artists have all benefited from Katy Rink’s tireless dedication to showcasing the town’s talent and vibrancy.

As My Shrewsbury prepares to embrace a digital future, the exhibition serves as a poignant reminder of the magazine’s impact and its enduring commitment to the community.”

My Shrewsbury Magazine Retrospective Exhibition is at Swan Hill Studios, 17A Swan Hill, Shrewsbury SY1 1NL from December 6th to 12th, 10 am to 4 pm daily.