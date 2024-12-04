Driver who reached speeds of 140mph after failing to stop for police is sentenced

A man has been sentenced for dangerous driving after reaching speeds of more than 100mph in Shropshire.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Kieran Cook, of Olinthus Avenue in Wolverhampton, was sentenced on Friday at Shrewsbury Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

In the early hours on December 23, 2023 officers received a report from staff at a McDonald’s in Oswestry about concerns a driver who had used the drive thru, who they suspected may have been under the influence of alcohol.

Police responded and saw a car exceeding the 70mph speed limit on the A5 in Shrewsbury being driven by Cook.

An authorised pursuit then followed, where the 24-year-old reached speeds of around 140mph as he made his way to the Preston Island. Attempts were made to use a stinger on the vehicle, which was unsuccessful.

Cook then left the A5 at junction 7 for Wellington where he reached speeds of 80mph in a 30 zone. He managed to evade officers but was later sighted driving on the wrong side of the road near the Ketley Brook roundabout and mounting the pavement.

The 24-year-old failed to stop for officers and managed to flee shortly afterwards.

In the days following the incident enquiries were carried out and Cook was quickly identified as the driver of the vehicle.

Initially Cook denied being the driver and claimed his vehicle had been cloned and even changed the spoiler on the car, but due to phone data and CCTV officers were able to place him at the scene of McDonald’s and the pursuit that followed.

He was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to the offences last month and on Friday was given a 12-month sentence suspended for two years.

PC Mark Smith, from the force’s Operational Policing Unit, said: “Cook’s driving that night was extremely dangerous given the high speeds, heavy rain and large areas of standing water, and his general manner of driving; including driving through red lights.

“He failed to stop for officers on two occasions and even drove against the flow of traffic towards police vehicles, and counterclockwise on a busy roundabout with no view of oncoming vehicles.

“I hope today’s sentence serves as a warning that we will work tirelessly to ensure you are put before the courts, as Cook’s actions that night could have ended in tragic circumstances given the lack of care he showed.”