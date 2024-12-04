Bridgnorth locals invited to festive fun at Mortimer Lodge

Churchill Living is opening the doors of Mortimer Lodge to Bridgnorth locals for a series of festive fun events in celebration of the Christmas season.

Churchill Living are inviting Bridgnorth locals to Mortimer Lodge for some festive fun!

The events, taking place throughout December, will offer those interested in learning more about the Churchill Living lifestyle the opportunity to do so, against a backdrop of festive cheer.

Almost 1.5 million older people feel more lonely at Christmas than at any other time of year, so there is no better time to experience the sense of community, friendship and fun that Churchill has to offer.

- Advertisement -

Visitors will join existing Owners for an afternoon of Christmas carols on the 5th December from 10:30am, which will be performed by pupils at St. Leonards Infant School.

The Christmas cheer won’t stop there, as Mortimer Lodge will be hosting a Seasonal Soiree on the 11th December from 4pm to 7pm. The event will welcome visitors for a warm and friendly evening, complete with fizz and nibbles, where visitors can mingle with Owners and get a feel for what’s on offer from Churchill Living. Churchill is also offering to cover the cost of visitors’ taxi home (subject to conditions), for those wanting to indulge in a yuletide tipple at the soiree.

Bernadette Hennelly, Marketing Manager for Churchill Living’s Central division comments: “We are thrilled to be welcoming visitors to Mortimer Lodge for a series of festive events. Christmas is a great time at any Churchill Living Lodge, with the community spirit we’ve fostered really bringing a great atmosphere to our events that visitors and Owners alike can enjoy.

“We expect these events to prove popular so do get in touch and confirm your attendance”.