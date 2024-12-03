Witnesses sought after car set alight in Bayston Hill

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car fire on Sharpstone Lane in Bayston Hill in Shrewsbury in the early hours of Thursday 14 November.

At around 2am, a silver Ford Fiesta Zetec was found on fire.

Police say they believe the car had been stolen from an address in Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury.

PC Southall said: “The car was completely destroyed in the fire and we are treating this as theft and arson.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the fire or the theft. Anyone with information is urged to call 01905 974202 or email matthew.southall@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.”