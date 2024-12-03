Touching hospice event brings hundreds of people together for remembrance

Hundreds of people gathered at a Shrewsbury hospice for a Christmas service to remember loved ones missed.

The Lights of Love event at Severn Hospice in Shrewsbury. Photo: CleanCut Photography

Severn Hospice’s Lights of Love service is held annually as an opportunity for the community to come together and be comforted in their memories.

The Shrewsbury hospice is transformed for the poignant occasion, with the event culminating in a candle-lit silence and then the lighting of a 25-foot Christmas tree, each of its lights dedicated to someone deeply missed.

Prof Derek Willis, Severn Hospice’s Medical Director, said: “For 35 years, we have been at the heart of the community, and Lights of Love reflects our commitment to them and continuing care.

“It is always a touching service and the hospice is privileged to be part of people’s Christmas in this way.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped make the afternoon so special, not least Shrewsbury Brass Band and Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir for creating the musical atmosphere.

“Our staff and volunteers work tirelessly to bring it all together, and we are so grateful for their dedication. This year, many local businesses kindly sponsored our event, and we were also honoured to have local police cadets volunteering on the day – all this support means so much to us.”

Prof Willis continued: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who donated in memory of their loved ones, and the companies who kindly showed their support through donations of items and sponsorship. None of what we do would be possible without the continued support of so many local people.

“We hope our service provided comfort to all who attended.”

The Lights of Love tree will remain throughout the festive period, located outside the hospice’s community services centre at Bicton Heath, and anyone can visit.