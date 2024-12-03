Telford cafe creating a better Christmas for those in need

A community cafe in Telford is creating a better Christmas for people in need by collecting presents and donating meals to a local charity.

Staff from the Hummingbird Cafe with the Christmas tree

The Hummingbird Cafe at Meeting Point House in Southwater has operated a ‘Pay it Forward’ scheme for some time, which enables customers to buy a meal for someone less fortunate than themselves, and has proven very popular.

Now the cafe is building on that by giving customers the option of donating items which can be given to the homeless and vulnerable in the community as Christmas presents.

- Advertisement -

Staff at Meeting Point House will then wrap the items to go under the cafe’s Christmas tree ready for distribution during the festive season.

Meanwhile, the cafe is supporting Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council by providing meals which can be given to people at the charity’s food hub.

Wayne Jenson, CEO of Meeting Point Trust, said the whole ethos of Meeting Point House and The Hummingbird Cafe was to support the local community.

“The cafe is a warm and welcoming place where people can come together to enjoy a hot meal, and we want to extend that to as many people as we can,” he said.

“The Pay it Forward scheme has been a great success, with lots of people choosing to pay for an extra meal when they buy their own food. Those who are in need of a good meal but may not be in a position to afford it can then come in for some wholesome food without any judgement or issue.

“We wanted to do something extra for Christmas, which can be a lonely and difficult time for some, so we are asking customers to donate small items – useful things like gloves, hats or toiletries – which we can wrap and give to people who will be hugely grateful for them.

“Alongside this, we have teamed up with Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council to reduce food waste by donating any unsold meals which we freeze and package up ready to be given to people in need.

“We would like to thank everyone who has brought in items for our Christmas collection so far. Anyone who would like to donate can simply bring them into the cafe during our opening hours.”