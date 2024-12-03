Telford and Wrekin’s 2024 High Street Heroes revealed

Businesses across Telford and Wrekin have been recognised for the positive impact they have had on their local high street this year.

Sharon Shenton, centre, owner of Dale End Café in Coalbrookdale receives a High Street Heroes award from Councillor Ollie Vickers and Councillor Carolyn Healy. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

25 High Street Heroes have been announced in towns across the borough – nominated by local residents, members of the public and businesses who use their services and feel they make a valuable contribution to the local community.

Councillors presented business winners with trophies and certificates in six borough towns including Dawley, Ironbridge, Madeley, Newport, Oakengates and Wellington in the run up to Small Business Saturday on Saturday 7 December.

- Advertisement -

Nominations for the latest round of High Street Heroes opened in September and over 900 nominations were received.

The awards, which are part of the Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme, recognise the difference businesses are making in their local high streets and the support they have each given to their local communities.

High Street Heroes range from hair salons, cafes and butchers to pubs, dance companies and clothes shops.

This year there was also an award for Wellington Market which received a high proportion of votes overall for a number of different traders.

2024 High Street Heroes winners

Dawley: Amanda’s Ow Bist’Ro,Small Talk Nurseries Telford, Sweetcheeks Academy & Beauty Salon,Elephant & Castle

Ironbridge: Moonshine & Fuggles, The Little Christmas Shop & Mrs Claus’ Kitchen, Dale End Cafe, Severn Hospice

Madeley: Big Street Little Feet, Salon 72 Hair & Beauty, Dolce Beauty, Yutopia Spa

Newport:The Travel Store, Immi’s Cakes & Bakes, Pretty Puds , Catherine’s Bakery

Oakengates: Shelly’s Creations, Business Retreat Boutique, Pamper Me Pretty, Telford Academy Of Performing Arts

Wellington: Man About Town, Park Street Kitchen, Boardroom Gaming Cafe, Anthony’s of Wellington, Wellington Market

Pride in Our High Street programme

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme continues to support local businesses and retailers through business start-up trial grants and business start-up grants.

Start-up trial grants give previously home-based or online businesses the opportunity to test them out on the high street in the form of a market stall or small retail unit, while business start-up grants give businesses the opportunities to expand by having a permanent high street presence.

Small Business Saturday is a national, annual campaign which takes place on the first Saturday in December – encouraging people to shop locally and support all types of small businesses online, in offices and high street stores.

Councillor Ollie Vickers (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, said: “We’d like to congratulate all the businesses who have been named as High Street Heroes for 2024 and the positive impact they have had on our high streets – encouraging people to shop locally.

“Although these remain challenging times for our high streets, these businesses have excelled and continue to make a difference to local people and communities.

“We are delighted to present each of these businesses with their awards in the run-up to Small Business Saturday which encourages people to support local businesses.

“Our small high street businesses are so important across Telford and Wrekin and their value is recognised by Telford & Wrekin Council through these awards which are voted for by customers and other businesses which benefit directly from their services.”