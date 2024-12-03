Shropshire Council’s Cabinet to consider proposed changes to Much Wenlock Leisure Centre

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet will be asked to consider approving a consultation on options for changes at Much Wenlock Leisure Centre when they meet on Wednesday as part of its plans to reduce spend across the organisation.

Much Wenlock Leisure Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

These proposals include an option for the council’s leisure team to cease to operate Much Wenlock Leisure Centre, as well as to withdraw subsidy for community use, which would save the council around £280,040 per year.

The centre itself is a joint-use facility integral to William Brookes School. It is owned by the William Brookes Academy Trust, a charity and company limited by guarantee. In April 2021 the school joined The 3-18 Education Trust, a Multi Academy Trust with nine schools.

The council currently operates and manages the centre of behalf of the Trust to provide community use when the facility is not being used for education purposes and has done so since 2010.

If agreed, the council’s proposed changes could mean a reduction in community use, although this decision would ultimately rest with William Brookes School and their parent trust, The 3-18 Education Trust, who are currently positively exploring alternative ways of operating the centre.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“As many will know, we are at a critical point to secure future sustainability as the council we need to be, and this means that we have some tough decisions to make now and in the future.

“Leisure provision is not a statutory service, but it is supported by us to promote the health and wellbeing of the community and to fulfil the compulsory element of the primary school national curriculum for swimming and water safety. However, we can no longer afford to do this. Instead, we need to ensure that we continue to deliver those services which keep people safe.

“Much Wenlock Leisure Centre is expensive to run and maintain, and on top of this it needs investment to reduce the cost of operation.

“No decisions have yet been made and we will be asking for agreement to go out to consult on these proposed changes at our meeting on Wednesday.”

Promisingly, William Brookes School and The 3-18 Education Trust have said that they are both keen to explore continuing to provide community use of the leisure centre should the council cease operating it at the end of the 12-month notice period required.

Rob added:

“It’s very early days but we are encouraged by the conversations we’ve had with the Trust so far. We will continue these conversations to hopefully secure the best future for the centre.”

Dan Thomas, Shropshire Council’s local councillor for Much Wenlock, said:

“I am deeply concerned about consideration of plans to withdraw funding for community use of Much Wenlock Leisure Centre. This is a valued asset for the town and the surrounding communities. I understand the need for Shropshire Council to find savings to address the rising demand for social care, but, as the local councillor for Much Wenlock, my priority is trying to find a way to get a deal that works for our community.

“It is undeniable that the location of the leisure centre within the school campus is a challenge meaning community users can’t access it during school hours. This means it is not being utilised to its fullest potential.

“I am heartened that discussions between William Brookes School and Shropshire Council indicate they are keen to try and find a way to continue the community use should local authority funding expire after the twelve months’ notice period. All parties are very receptive to any support or suggestions from the community or other stakeholders. I hope that by working together we can find a way to maintain community use of the leisure centre.”

A report is expected to come back to Shropshire Council’s Cabinet in March 2025 outlining the consultation feedback and a recommendation regarding the centre’s future.