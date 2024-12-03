Shrewsbury named number one in The Telegraph’s list of UK’s best high streets

Shrewsbury is officially home to “the UK’s best high street” according to travel experts who have named the county town number one in a list of top shopping destinations.

Shrewsbury is named at number one in The Telegraph’s list of Britain’s best high streets

The town centre is highlighted by writers in The Telegraph as among the very best places for Christmas shopping in the country, with Wyle Cop in particular coming in for high praise.

The Telegraph says: “With its meandering streets and blush-sandstone castle wrapped in a loop of the Severn, Shropshire’s compact county town is ideal for wandering and window shopping.

- Advertisement -

“The covered market was voted the country’s best in 2024. But it’s hard to beat Wyle Cop, a curving, climbing high street lined with 39 listed buildings, ranging from medieval half-timbered to Victorian ornate.”

Shrewsbury is named at number one in The Telegraph’s list of Britain’s best high streets, described as “beacons of light piercing the gloom: thriving high streets in handsome towns that retain a healthy selection of quirky and independent businesses, giving shoppers a fine reason to escape the tyranny of Amazon.”

Mike Matthews, owner of the Prince Rupert Hotel and chairman of Shrewsbury BID, said the article was a great boost for the town.

“We are rather getting used to Shrewsbury being praised by the national media, but being named as the very best shopping destination in the UK by The Telegraph is really something to celebrate,” he said.

“It’s particularly pleasing that the writers have highlighted Shrewsbury’s wealth of independent businesses as being the prime reason for a visit – along with the town centre’s charm and beautiful buildings, of course.

“I hope this will remind people just how wonderful Shrewsbury is for a shopping trip, especially as we approach Christmas which is such an important time for all town centre businesses.”

Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “It’s great to see further plaudits for our vibrant town centre which follow on from the prize winning of our market, accolades for our Britain in Bloom win and coming top in the Academy of Urbanism Awards.

“Surely it’s proof that the working partnership between the Town Council, BID and Shropshire Council is making significant advances in making our town an even better place to live, work, visit and do business.”

Mark Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “This is great news, well-deserved, and something that everyone connected to Shrewsbury can be really proud of.

“We all know that Shrewsbury is a wonderful town with a lot to offer, and is a place visitors flock to, to experience its individuality and history, as well as its excellent shops, eateries and other attractions. It’s fantastic that this has now been recognised nationally, and I especially want to congratulate the town’s many traders and businesses.”

Mark Hooper, of Visit Shropshire, added: “Being named Britain’s Top High Street is a tremendous accolade for Shrewsbury, and it’s no surprise to those of us who know and love this remarkable town.

“Shrewsbury’s unique blend of independent shops, historic charm, and warm community spirit makes it a true gem in the heart of Shropshire. This recognition highlights the dedication of local businesses and the ongoing efforts to make Shrewsbury a vibrant and welcoming destination for visitors and residents alike.”